Extra American Red Cross volunteer training sessions this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The American Red Cross is calling for licensed medical professionals to be deployed immediately to Louisiana and Texas.

But there’s still a local need for volunteers.

You can start by attending one of the many extra training sessions across the state.

Whether you want to help from your home or you want to fly to Texas, there’s a spot open for you at the American Red Cross.

It’s their fifth day helping, but this is only the beginning of a months long relief effort.

No matter if you’re volunteering at home or abroad, you’ll help victims of many disasters.

“You can really make a difference for people that we see at their worst times”, says a disaster services volunteer with the Red Cross in Western Massachusetts, Dave Basler.

The American Red Cross needs as many volunteers as possible to help in any way they can, which is why they’re holding so many extra training sessions.

The training sessions across the state will serve as bootcamps to get people working on the ground right away.

Jen Garutti, Executive director American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts

“Training is across the board across the country”, says the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Western Massachusetts, Jen Garutti. “So if everyone has that basic training and then that specific line that they’re interested in then when you go down to Texas you’ll fit right in.”

After the initial training session, you’ll be able to decide whether you want to do case work online, disaster response in Houston, or local disaster response right here in Western Massachusetts.

The American Red Cross is getting a big response from people who want to be new volunteers.

If you want to be a new volunteer, but you can’t get through on the website to register, go in early before the training starts and they’ll make sure to get your registered.

Extra training sessions at three locations in Massachusetts so far.

Cambridge, 139 Main St, Cambridge, MA 02142:

Friday Sept. 1- 10AM to 3PM

Monday Sept. 4- 1PM to 4PM

Central, 2000 Century Drive, Worcester, MA 01606:

Sunday Sept. 3- 1PM to 4PM

Springfield, 150 Brookdale Dr, Springfield, MA 01104

Saturday Sept. 2- 10AM to 3PM.

To donate:

CALL 1-800-RED-CROSS

ONLINE

TEXT: HARVEY to 90999