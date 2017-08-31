Eversource donates $50K to Red Cross to help Houston residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Eversource Energy is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help Houston area residents flooded out of their homes.

The company also established a website for all Eversource employees, contractors and customers to make donations to the Red Cross.

Eversource has teamed up with the American Red Cross and IBEW Locals 420, 455, 457, 1837, UWUA Local 369, and USW Local 12004 unions in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Eversource said the Red Cross donations will help provide shelter, meals and care for the people affected by Harvey in Texas.

“We have all been moved by the powerful images of the devastation caused by Harvey in Texas,” Jim Judge, Eversource’s Chairman, President and CEO said in a statement. “Having seen our share of Mother Nature’s destructive force over the years, we know how important it is to pitch in and help others. We’re also in constant communication with our sister utilities across the country and stand prepared to send additional crews if and when they might be needed.”

The company also said it is prepared to send crews and help with the restoration efforts if needed.