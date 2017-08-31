Driver seriously injured after truck crashes into Chicopee apartment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is suffering serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into the Townhomes at Stanley Center in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police and medical personnel responded to calls about the crash around 7 p.m., Thursday evening.

Officer Wilk said, “Our accident reconstruction team is en route for the investigation.”

Police are asking drivers to avoid the Granby Road area while crews clean up the area.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.