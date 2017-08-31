Dogs and heat stroke

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Although the end of Summer is near, it’s important that you remain cautious when keeping your dogs in hot places. Dog Trainer Jim Helems walked through causes and signs of heat stroke in our dogs.
Causes
- Confined space
- No/little water
- High humidity
- Stress
- Light/heavy exercise at the wrong time or out of shape
Signs of heat stroke
- Uncontrollable panting
- Foaming at the mouth
- Bright red gums
- Vomiting
- Lethargy
- Elevated heart rate
What to do:
- Remove from heat
- If alert allow them to drink cool not cold water
- Continually cool (with water) groin, pits and belly
- If using a wet cloth continually replenish with fresh water
- Put in air conditioned car/house
- Monitor temp, should be below 103
- Rush to vet if vomiting/lethargic or unconscious
Use the 120 rule: Add the temperature and humidity level and if it’s 120 degrees or greater, use caution and watch your pet closely.