Dogs and heat stroke

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Although the end of Summer is near, it’s important that you remain cautious when keeping your dogs in hot places. Dog Trainer Jim Helems walked through causes and signs of heat stroke in our dogs.

Causes

Confined space

No/little water

High humidity

Stress

Light/heavy exercise at the wrong time or out of shape

Signs of heat stroke

Uncontrollable panting

Foaming at the mouth

Bright red gums

Vomiting

Lethargy

Elevated heart rate

What to do:

Remove from heat

If alert allow them to drink cool not cold water

Continually cool (with water) groin, pits and belly

If using a wet cloth continually replenish with fresh water

Put in air conditioned car/house

Monitor temp, should be below 103

Rush to vet if vomiting/lethargic or unconscious

Use the 120 rule: Add the temperature and humidity level and if it’s 120 degrees or greater, use caution and watch your pet closely.