Deleted Scene – Vixen Meets Arrow

(CW) – Watch Mari meet Arrow for the first time on Vixen, streaming free on CW Seed.

Originally from Africa, Mari McCabe’s parents were killed by local greed, corruption, and wanton violence. But the orphaned Mari refuses to succumb to the terrors surrounding her. Inheriting her family’s Tantu Totem, Mari can access the powers of animals – anything from the super-strength of a gorilla to the speed of a cheetah. As Vixen, she fights valiantly to protect the world from threats like those that claimed her family.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with CW Seed:

Get the CW Seed APP: http://bit.ly/cwseedapp

Visit the CW Seed WEBSITE: http://www.cwseed.com/

Like CW Seed on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/cwseed

Follow CW Seed on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwseed

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/