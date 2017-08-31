DC Heroes Super Season Trailer

(CW) – Your favorite DC heroes are back for a super season, starting October 9 on The CW Springfield!

On Monday, October 9, SUPERGIRL is back (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), followed by the third season premiere of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

ARROW returns on its brand new night beginning on Thursday, October 12 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT)!

