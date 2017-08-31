Chicopee police looking for Dollar General theft suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing more than $350 worth of merchandise from the city’s Dollar General store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the suspect, described as a tall black man, entered the Memorial Drive store Saturday; stealing numerous items. After leaving the store, he rode away as a passenger in a brown Honda CRV.

At the time of the theft, the suspect was wearing tan shorts and glasses.

Police released surveillance footage from the store, showing the suspect. If you can identify him, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.