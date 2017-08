HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire on Interstate 91 southbound has been causing heavy delays between Northampton and Holyoke.

According to State Police in Northampton, the fire is out, but only one lane of traffic is getting through until the charred vehicle is cleared away.

Delays are extending from Holyoke into Easthampton and as far back as Northampton.

