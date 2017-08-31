A rare lobster donated to aquarium

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rare yellow lobster was donated to the New England Aquarium by Patriot Seafoods of Salem.
According to a news release sent 22News from Diana Brown McCloy, the yellow lobster will not be on display at the New England Aquarium in Boston for at least a month while under going quarantine.
An array of different colored lobsters can be found at the Aquarium hiding in the rocks among the exhibits. Other colored lobsters include a blue, orange, calico and the “Halloween lobster”, which is orange on one side and black on the other.