100 year-old Holyoke apartment building being rehabilitated

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke is on the way to providing more affordable housing for its lower-income residents.

Half a dozen one or two-family apartments are now ready to be rented at a 100 year-old building at 1437 Dwight Street.

One Holyoke Development Corporation is spearheading the neighborhood housing renovations.

“The average income in the city of Holyoke is a third of what it is in Massachusetts, and people are struggling to find a place to live,” One Holyoke Executive Director Michael Moriarty said.

When it is fully renovated, the building will have 24 apartments for rent. Ten of those apartments will be affordable housing rentals, and they will stay affordable for at least 10 years.