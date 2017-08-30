With summer ending, winter items now on store shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some people may have put the heat on during the last couple of nights, due to the dropping temperatures. The recent cooler weather has residents reminded that the fall season is coming.

Right next to the grills at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, you will find wood pellets and ice melt, which are already on sale and ready for purchase. The folks at Rocky’s told 22News that customers have already been asking for wood pellets over the last couple of days. They are cheaper to buy now than they will be down the road.

“We have some customers call-in for these, and we also have customers come in, see the wood pellets, and then want to jump on the sale now,” assistant manager Mitch Johnson said.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware advises customers to get wood pellets and ice melt now. From what they have experienced over the last couple of years, these items get harder to find the closer the winter season gets.