With aging population, Springfield looking to seniors for leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will soon have an advisory board made up of senior citizens to recommend quality-of-life improvements for people their age.

Members of the Hungry Hill Senior Center applaud the concept of the Age-Friendly City project.

They say that it is critical to create ideas to improve transportation.

“Maybe utilize the school bus while the students are in school. Have a school bus come and pick up the seniors, discount fares, something like that,” senior center member Deborah Pace said.

The new senior leadership program will also train older adults to help carry-out the city’s age-friendly policies.

Seniors are expected to comprise 25% of Springfield’s population by the year 2030.