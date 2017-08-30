What is going on in western Massachusetts this Labor Day Weekend

NORHTAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day Weekend is just a couple days away. 22News is working for you with what’s open here in the valley.

There’s a lot going on outdoors here in western Massachusetts and so far the weather looks like it will be coorporating for some of the days.

Labor Day Weekend. Time to buy back-to-school supplies. One Northampton store manager told 22News most downtown stores are open throughout Labor Day Weekend just for that purpose. Bridget Martin, Store Manager of Cedar Chest in Northampton, told 22News, “Depends a lot on the weather and weekend, school started in Northampton this week and it means a lot of families won’t be going away but we get a lot of tourist traffic and of course students are back in town.”

Labor Day weekend also means a time to relax and enjoy what’s left of summer.

Betsey Frederrick, from Sunderland, told 22News how she will be enjoying her long holiday, “I’m going to a party at my friends house in Worcester and I’m going to be kayaking down the Connecticut River and just relaxing at home and getting a few chores done.”

And if you want to spend part of your Labor Day weekend enjoying nature outside, parks here in western Massachusetts like Look Park in northampton will be opened Saturday Sunday and Monday

If you’re not bound for the beach, there’s still plenty to do right here in the valley. Like heading out on the river or enjoying the region’s many restaurants.

Some events going on here Labor Day Weekend:

The Blandford Fair, North Street in Blandford:

Friday 3pm-9pm. Saturday 8am-9pm. Sunday 8am-9pm. Monday 8am-6pm

Three County Fair in Northampton

Friday 4pm-9pm. Saturday 10am-10pm. Sunday 10am-10pm. Monday 10am-8pm

Festa 2017 Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow

Friday 6pm-10pm. Saturday 5pm-10pm. Sunday 11am-10pm. Monday 12pm-9pm.

The Big 5k Road Race & Scramble, Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield Friday 630pm-930pm

Monson Town Wide Tag Sale Saturday 9am-1pm

Holyoke Mall: Holyoke Mall will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 4th from 10:00am to 9:30pm.

Some department store and restaurant hours vary as follows:

Babies R Us will be open from 10:00am – 9:00pm

Burlington Coat Factory will be open from 9:30am – 9:30pm

Christmas Tree Shops will be open from 9:00am – 9:30pm

Hobby Lobby will be open from 9:00am – 5:30pm

Macy’s will be open from 10:00am – 9:00pm

Ninety Nine Restaurant will be open from 11:00am – 11:00pm

Ruby Tuesday will be open from 11:00am – 10:00pm

Sears will be open from 10:00am – 9:00pm

Target will be open from 8:00am – 10:00pm

Uno Pizzeria & Grill will be open from 11:00am – 10:00pm