Rescue/Recovery effort underway after vehicle went into CT River in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BREAKING! State Police are assisting in the effort to recover a vehicle that drove into the Connecticut River in Hatfield Wednesday night.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan said they receIved the report of a vehicle driving off the end of Bridge Lane and into the river at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was submerged in the water, and there was no report of anyone getting out of it.

Trooper Sullivan said the State police Air Wing (helicopter) and Dive Team were assisting Hatfield Fire and Police in the rescue/recovery effort.

