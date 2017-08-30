Tropical Storm Harvey: Timeline of destruction

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Harvey was not just a very strong storm, but also a very long-lasting one.

Here is the timeline for this historic, destructive storm:

August 13: Harvey develops as a tropical wave west of Africa

August 17: Harvey became a named tropical storm, continuing westward, but losing strength as it approached Mexico

August 24: By now, Harvey’s renmants have re-emerged over the Gulf of Mexico, leading to explosive development, becoming a tropical storm again.

August 25: Harvey becomes a Category 4 hurricane, before making landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Harvey got stuck near and over Texas for days, before pulling over water and making a final landfall in southern Louisiana early Tuesday morning.