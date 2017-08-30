Tips before donating money for disaster relief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re making donations for hurricane relief, the Better Business Bureau has suggestions to avoid charity schemes.

The organization said they have already seen questionable crowdfunding appeals come out in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The BBB recommends:

seeing if an organization already has a presence in the area effected by the disaster

“Avoiding the middleman” by donating directly to relief organizations rather than groups fundraising for them

Some people said they stick with charities they know to make sure their money is spent the right way.

“Don’t just give your money out there,” Evelyn Matunda of Chicopee, told 22News. “I believe organizations like Red Cross, and some churches, I would rather give my money through them to help victims of the hurricane.”

Charity schemes can be reported to the Better Business Bureau and the Texas Attorney General’s office.