The Donut Man in Hadley closed; Dunkin’ Donuts moving in

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime donut and coffee shop in Hadley is now closed.

This time last year, The Donut Man was at the heart of the construction zone, at Routes 9 and 47. Back then, they told 22News that business was down significantly, from about 40 customers a day to just five.

Fast forward to one year later, the construction is over, but The Donut Man is gone, and the world’s leading seller of baked goods and coffee- serving more than 3 million customers every day- is taking its place.

“They’re going to be taken over by another outfit that is going to serve coffee and donuts at that corner,” Hadley Town Administrator David Nixon said.

That other establishment is none other than Dunkin’ Donuts. The Massachusetts-based corporation is set to open in the next six months, according to Hadley Building Inspector Tim Neyhart.

22News was unable to get a hold of the former owners of The Donut Man for comment.