Suspect in Cumberland Farms robbery attempt arrested

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Feeding Hills resident was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a Cumberland Farms store at knifepoint early Wednesday morning.

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gills told 22News that Dean Wright is now being charged with attempted armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Gillis said that police were called to the convenience store at 786 Springfield Street shortly after 1:00 A.M. for a report of an armed robbery by a single suspect armed with a knife.

Police were given a description of the suspect, and a short time later, officers spotted Wright nearby. Gillis said that police developed probable cause to believe Wright was their suspect, and he was placed under arrest.

He was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Westfield District Court.