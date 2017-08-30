Suspect arrested in trail killings

(KSHB) A suspect has been arrested in connection with several homicides on Kansas City’s popular Indian Creek Trail.

22-year-old Fredrick D. Scott is charged in connection to two murders — John W. Palmer and Steve Gibbons. He is considered a suspect in the other three murders.

Officials said they did not have a motive to point.

Palmer’s case was one of four that KCPD officials said contained “similarities.”

All four of the victims from the original announcement were white males between the ages of 54-67. Three of the men were walking their dogs along the trail or close to it, officials said. At that time, there wasn’t any evidence that the cases were related.

