Stage 2 of I-91 reconstruction continues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many residents are wondering when construction on I-91 will finally come to an end.

MassDOT told 22News that construction on this interstate is currently in the second stage of completion. Stage two began in November 2016 and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

This phase of work includes shifting traffic on the I-91 viaduct from the outer lanes to the newly reconstructed center lanes.

Construction is also affecting travel on the I-91 northbound on-ramp to I-291 East.

Commuters like Grace Thomas of Springfield worry the construction will impact annual upcoming events.

Thomas said, “With the Big E coming in a couple weeks, it’s going to really be a nightmare down here. So, I’m hopeful the people that are in charge of the roadways and byways and highways are going to develop some type of system, so that workers will not be held up trying to get to work.”

The full width of I-91 North and southbound will also be restored and in use by the spring of 2018. The joint venture will begin removing temporary alignments of local roads that were built in stage 1A.

MassDOT will hold a public meeting on September 13, to provide information on this construction project.