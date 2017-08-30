Springfield Public Schools bans cellphone use during school day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cell phones have become part of our everyday use, but Springfield Public Schools have banned students from using them during school hours.

Springfield Public Schools ban the use of cell phones, portable communication devices and other electronics during the academic school day.

The purpose of the ban is to ensure that disruptions do not interfere with classes.

Text messages and photo transmissions are also covered by this policy.

Students who violate this policy face disciplinary action by the administration, including confiscation of the device.

Repeated violators will have their device returned to a parent or guardian after a minimum of one month.