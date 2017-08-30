Springfield Police seize 345 bags of heroin in Liberty Heights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is under arrest after narcotics officers seized hundreds of bags of heroin and oxycodone pills in the city’s Liberty Heights section Wednesday.

Springfield Police Captain Brian Keenan told 22News that the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 44 Webster Street at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

They arrested 30-year-old Diego Jimenez and seized 345 bags of heroin, 22 bags of marijuana, a quantity of oxycodone tablets, 100 rounds of ammo and $1,321 in cash.

Capt. Keenan said Jimenez will be arraigned in Springfield District Court Thursday. He’s charged with possession of heroin with internt to distribute; possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He’s also charged with distribution of marijuana and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Captain Keenan said the raid was the result of an investigation into heroin dealing in Springfield’s Lower Liberty Heights neighborhood.