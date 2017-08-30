Southworth paper company going out of business; 120+ laid off

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 employees are out of a job, following the closure of a western Massachusetts-based paper company.

The Southworth Company, which has plants in Agawam, Turners Falls, and Seattle, announced Wednesday that it is ending all operations effective immediately. Southworth Chief Financial Officer David Mika told 22News that they had meetings with their employees Wednesday to let them know the news.

Mika said that things are getting much more difficult in the paper industry, and that they were looking for new financing options to keep the company open, but were unable to come up with anything.

Southworth specialized in high-quality paper for resumes, legal documents, and business uses.

The company had about 40-50 employees at their Turners Falls location, where the company operated under the name “Turners Falls Paper.” In total, the company had more than 120 employees, who have been let go.

In a statement sent to employees, Mika and company President John S. Leness they are contacting local employers to place as many former workers as possible in new jobs. They will also provide references for former Southworth employees.