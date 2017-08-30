Prosecutors: Man bludgeoned mom to death with fireplace log

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man used a fireplace log to bludgeon his 72-year-old mother to death as she slept inside the home they shared.

The Enterprise reports that 34-year-old Daniel Lopes Jr. was ordered held without bail Wednesday at his arraignment on murder charges.

Police had responded to a West Bridgewater home on Sunday evening where they found Julia Fernandes suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Lopes bludgeoned Fernandes with the log five times as she slept. They say Lopes then told a family member about the killing.

Lopes was arrested Monday in North Providence, Rhode Island.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com