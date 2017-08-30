President Trump calling on Congress to rewrite the nation’s tax law

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump says Americans are in desperate need of tax cuts.

“If we want to renew our prosperity, and restore opportunity, then we have to reduce the tax burden on our workers,” said Trump.

However, almost instantly critics blasted the President’s latest legislative push.

New York Senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We believe that tax reform should not increase the tax burden on the middle class and there shouldn’t be any tax cut for the 1 percent of Americans. Period.”

This month, Schumer and other senate democrats sent the president a letter. In it, they say they’re open to working on a bi-partisan tax reform package. But on Wednesday, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden tweeted, it may already be too late.

The only thing you are surrendering to with this tax "plan" is big special interests — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 30, 2017

Some wonder if the same Congress that couldn’t repeal Obamacare has even a chance of passing tax reform. We asked Ohio Senator Rob Portman about the odds earlier this month, he says he thinks it’s possible.

“There’s most agreement in the Republican family about tax reform, then there is about health care, there’s more bi-partisan support to fix the broken tax code,” said Portman.

Congress will have the chance to take up the tax debate when it returns to Washington next week.