Pieces of history from Holyoke’s Yankee Pedlar put up for auction

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – From pots and pans to clocks and light fixtures, pieces of Holyoke’s iconic Yankee Pedlar restaurant went up on the auction block Wednesday.

Many of the people in attendance for Wednesday’s auction came for nostalgic reasons. Some were filled with sadness as they recalled memories at the Northampton Street restaurant and banquet house.

The Yankee Pedlar closed this past December. Holyoke-based PeoplesBank plans to create a new financial center on the property, while preserving as much of the existing structure as possible.

