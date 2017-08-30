Person arrested after police chase in reported stolen vehicle

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested one person who failed to stop for officers, leading them on a low speed chase Wednesday night.

Westfield Police Lieutenant Michael Vgolik described the incident to 22News as a “bizarre situation” and that the suspect led police on a chase at 50 mph.

Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Lt. Vgolik told 22News the suspect was arrested after a minor collision in Holyoke, with the assistance of Holyoke police.

No injuries were reported.