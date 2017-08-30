Open letter released following controversial police comments

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Commissioner Barbieri and Mayor Sarno released an open letter to residents on a police officer’s controversial Facebook comments.

Following the rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman, Springfield Police Officer Conrad Lariviere took to Facebook to share his thoughts, which many found offensive and insensitive.

Mayor Sarno since implemented a social media policy for all city employees.

Mayor Sarno and Commissioner Barbieri released the following statement.

“We want to assure you that the management team at the Springfield Police Department takes this matter very seriously…The internal investigation of this incident is ongoing…the investigation will be reviewed by an all civilian volunteer review board.”