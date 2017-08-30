Number of lobbyists on Beacon Hill increases dramatically

BOSTON (WWLP) – Although residents can attempt to influence legislators’ lawmaking decisions, companies can also hire professionals to speak to legislators for them.

Active lobbyists actually out number lawmakers on Beacon Hill. There are more than 1,500 registered lobbyists in Massachusetts, compared to just 200 legislators.

According to the Associated Press, the number of active lobbyists has increased by about a thousand since 2006.

One lobbyist told 22News the increase may be due in part to a 2009 law change, that expands the definition of who is considered a lobbyist.

The law is aimed at increasing transparency in the industry and keeping money from influencing policy makers.

“If we’re talking about getting an inside track, fundraising for lawmakers, using money to make the process go more smoothly, that’s more problematic,” Pam Wilmot, the Executive Director of Common Cause Massachusetts, told 22News.

You can find out whom lobbyists work for, what issues they lobby for and even their salary on the State Secretary’s website.