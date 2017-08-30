New phone app will help you navigate downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.(WWLP) – This new free app will make it easier to find art and historic attractions downtown.

The Springfield Central Cultural District launched an app version of their “Cultural Walking Tour.”

The tour was designed to be used by visitors or residents to learn more about Springfield’s unique highlights.

Local residents told 22News they are looking forward to downloading the app.

“This is a very beautiful place and anything to make it easier for people to get here and aware of where it is sounds like a good idea to me,” said Terri Jorgensen.

The app was designed to engage a changing demographic in and around Springfield and to shed light on this historically rich city.

The app can be found by searching “Springfield Cultural Tour” in the app store for iPhone and in Google Play for Andriod.

“I think the most exciting thing for me is the videos that are are embedded in their,” said Executive Director of SCCD, Morgan Drewniany. “We have 13 highlighted points of interest so the big players like the museums and the Basketball Hall of Fame,

short two minute videos from the heads of those organizations talking about something unexpected.”

Drewniany said that app users will be able to see themselves moving through the app as they tour through downtown Springfield.

Users can also choose what they’re interested in and filter-and-sort points of interest.