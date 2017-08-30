Middle school to ban cellphones over bullying concerns

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Lewiston school is banning cellphones over concerns about social media addiction and bullying.

The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wljfd1 ) Lewiston Middle School will roll out an online app for students, parents and teachers to report bullying. School district officials also are working on a social media guide for parents and staff.

Two middle school students died last school year. School officials found cruel online comments following the deaths and misuse of social media during school hours.

Superintendent Bill Webster says he hopes the move will decrease distraction and negative peer pressure.

Lewiston Middle School students can only use their cellphones this year while changing class, during lunch and with their teacher’s permission.

Webster acknowledges some parents who are used to instant contact with their child may not like the change.