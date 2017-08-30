MEMA is “ready to assist” with recovery from Hurricane Harvey

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency told 22News that they’ve been in contact with officials in Texas and Louisiana and are ready to assist if called upon.

Several Massachusetts organizations and agencies including the American Red Cross and a Massachusetts-based search and rescue team have sent people and resources to support communities impacted by Harvey.

But these deployments are not part of the MEMA’s mission.

In a statement sent to 22News, officials said “At this time, MEMA has not responded to any EMAC requests, but remains ready to assist.”

EMAC, short for Emergency Management Assistance Compact, is an aid agreement that allows states to request disaster assistance from other states.

“Massachusetts has a long history of being willing to help other states that are in need,” State Senator Jim Welch explained. “I’m sure this case will be no different.”

They say the best way to help people in need after a disaster like this is to make cash donations to organizations like the Red Cross or Salvation Army.