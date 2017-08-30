Mayor Sarno commends 5-year-old on “miraculous comeback” after pool accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met with a 5-year-old boy who is being treated at Baystate Medical Center, following a pool accident early August.
In a statement, Mayor Sarno commended Marc Vizcarrondo for his “miraculous comeback.”
5 year-old taken to hospital after “pool accident” at Forest Park
It was August 2 when police officers and firefighters were called to Camp STAR Angelina at Forest Park to revive the boy who was unresponsive after being pulled out of the pool.
Mayor Sarno said the boy’s family is very thankful for all the thoughts, prayers and medical and community support.
