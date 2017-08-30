Man denies fatally stabbing man, seriously injuring another

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty after police say he fatally stabbed one man and seriously wounded another.

Twenty-year-old Jeremy Robin, of Milford, entered his plea Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one charge for manslaughter.

Robin had originally been arraigned on the lesser counts, but he was indicted on the manslaughter charge by a grand jury earlier this month.

Police say Robin fatally stabbed 21-year-old Timothy Commerford and injured 54-year-old Richard Garcia in May. The Milford Daily News reports that Robin’s bail was reduced after his attorney argued the man acted in self-defense.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Simmons says Robin acted more on the honor of his mother after she was struck by Garcia.

