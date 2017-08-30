Local Red Cross volunteers helping Harvey victims- you can too

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirty seven Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts have deployed to Texas to help the victims affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, but more help is still needed.

A total of 2,000 volunteers have been assigned to Texas to assist the victims. So far, however, only 901 of those volunteers been able to check in and start working. Some got stuck in the flooding on their way to the airport, or on their way to shelters.

Volunteers are making their way to Texas from other states, as well.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards offered to take in Harvey victims, as they brace for the worst of the storm.

At last check, the largest shelter in Texas held 9,000 people, which is almost twice the number of people who Texas leaders had planned to house there.

Recovery from Harvey is going to take a long time, but there are ways we can help from western Massachusetts.

