Last preparations being made for weekend’s Blandford Fair

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – When the Blandford Fair welcomes the crowds Friday afternoon, the fair will be celebrating its 150th anniversary.

As Rick Bernard and his crew prepared the rides and concessions on Wednesday, he told 22News of the attraction the fair holds on Blandford and the other nearby Hampden County Hilltowns.

“You get to see everybody at the fair, and you come and see relatives you haven’t seen all year. You see good friends you went to school with; it’s a reunion,” said Rick Bernard of the Blandford Fair Board of Governors.

Because the Blandford Fair falls on the long Labor Day weekend, the fair starting Friday will continue through Saturday and Sunday, and all day Monday.