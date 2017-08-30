Hooten & The Lady – The Caribbean Trailer

(CW) – The season finale of Hooten & The Lady airs on September 11th on The CW Springfield.

Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) puts her wedding in jeopardy when she follows Hooten (Michael Landes) to an idyllic island in the Caribbean to hunt for the long lost pirate treasure.

Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Daniel O’Hara directed the episode written by Tony Jordan (#108). The episode airs on September 11, 2017.

