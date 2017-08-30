Harvey: Search for shelter continues

(NBC News) The City of Houston is preparing to open two to three more mega-helters to house Harvey evacuees.

More than 17,000 people have sought help at Red Cross shelters so far, and with roads and neighborhoods continuing to flood its’a number that seems certain to rise.

The strain of five days of historic rainfall is pushing critical infastructure to the limit. Two resevoirs that protect downtown Houston are now spilling over, even as emergency workers release water.

Meanwhile, rescues continuing around the clock.

