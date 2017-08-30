Hadley votes in favor of spending for new facilities

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley residents voted to support several projects, worth millions of dollars, to build brand new town facilities.

The four projects proposed would cost the town a total of nearly $7 million, but taxpayers will only cover about half of that.

Tuesday night, nearly 500 residents approved spending for three out of the four major projects, which included a new senior center, library, and the purchase of nine acres of town property.

Hadley senior Jane Nevinsmith told 22News, “We do the best we can with what we have, and we’re happy we’re going to have something better.”

Last October, the senior center was approved for $5.3 million and it turns out that number was too low.

On Tuesday night, residents approved an additional $1.8 million to complete the project. The new senior center will be 2,500 square feet larger, and be fully ADA compliant.

Voters also agreed to spend nearly $3.8 million on the cost of a new library.

Town Administrator David Nixon told 22News, “The town has to come up with a little less than 50 percent match. There’s additional fundraising going on along with that project, as well as a generous gift from some private donors.”

Voters also approved the purchase of nine acres of town property located at the intersection of River Drive and Stockbridge Road for $405,000.

Residents did not vote on funding a fire sub-station Tuesday. That vote will be held in October.

Prior to the meeting, town officials estimated that the average single-family home would see an additional $95 in taxes, if all four proposals had passed. The town also received some help from the state, with more than $3.9 million of grant money in June.

The votes at Tuesday night’s meeting are not final.

Funding for the new senior center and the library will have to pass in a town-wide vote, November 14.