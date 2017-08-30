Firefighters working on facility fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are working to put out a manufacturing facility fire.

A representative of Packing Corporation of America, which is a boxing company, told 22News a small fire started on the roof of the building.



The representative said the fire at 525 Mount Tom Road in Northampton caused the company and its employees to evacuate the building. The company was able to get all its employees out of the building.

22News noticed several emergency vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances there when our cameras arrived.

There was an ambulance that drove off with its sirens on, at this time we are unsure if anyone was hurt.

22News is waiting to speak with the general manager Chuck Hatch, and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.