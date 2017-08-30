Franklin county students will have access to locally-grown produce this fall

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- This fall, students at Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls and Hawlemont School in Charlemont will have access to locally-grown fruits and vegetables.

Lyonsville Farm in Colrain will ship bags of produce from their farm to the two schools every Thursday.

“It’s a great program for the students and our local farmers, said Meg Van Dyck of Greenfield. “What a great way to eat healthy and give back to our community.”

Lyonsville Farm in Colrain grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. They’re growing tomatoes in their greenhouses, a vegetable that’s sure to be part of this farm share program.

The program costs $100, but will be free for families on the SNAP program.

“More and more agriculture is being integrated into our curriculum, but this is about healthy eating, in particular helping our economically challenged families who are on the SNAP program,” said Michael Buoniconti, Superintendent of Schools of the Mohawk Trail-Hawlemont Regional School District.

“They can use those SNAP dollars to purchase their farm share and then they are fully reimbursed so then they can use those dollars to buy other things,” said Sheila Damkoehler, Co-Executive Director of the Mary Lyon Foundation.

Damkoehler told 22News families on the SNAP program will be reimbursed in full at the end of the 8 weeks.The farm share program runs from mid-September until mid-November.

Clink here for an application for this program.