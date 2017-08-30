Facebook plans big expansion in its Massachusetts birthplace

BOSTON (AP) — Facebook is planning a major new engineering office in the same Massachusetts city where CEO Mark Zuckerberg founded the social networking website in his dorm room more than a decade ago.

Ryan Mack, who heads Facebook’s existing office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Wednesday that the company has secured a lease for a new Kendall Square office.

The company plans to hire more than 500 people to work on machine-learning efficiency, data science, internet connectivity and other projects.

The new Binney Street space can accommodate 650 people. The current Cambridge office opened in 2013 and employs about 100.

Zuckerberg started Facebook as a Harvard University sophomore in 2004 before dropping out of school and moving his startup venture to California.