Ex-MLB pitcher Schilling collecting Harvey relief donations

BOSTON (AP) — Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling’s plan to collect supplies and cash to bring to Hurricane Harvey victims is drawing criticism on social media from people who say donations should only go to legitimate charities.

Schilling said on Twitter he will personally drive donations to Texas on Friday and put them “directly” into the hands of victims.

He set up a trailer in the parking lot of a Massachusetts supermarket to collect donations and asked people to give cash through PayPal.

In response to critics saying donors should only support verified charities, Schilling tweeted: “No need to donate if you don’t trust where the money is going.”

Bob Ottenhoff, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, says it’s best to “support organizations already on the ground and that have the expertise.”