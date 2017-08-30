Demand for wood pellets starting early at hardware stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still summer, but people are already preparing for the winter heating season.

Right next to the grills at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, you’ll find wood pellets and ice melt for sale. After a couple of cool nights, Rocky’s told 22News that customers have been asking for wood pellets.

The price of pellets will only go higher from here.

Rocky’s assistant manager Mitch Johnson told 22News, “We have some customers call in for these, and we also have customers come in see the wood pellets and then want to jump on the sale now.”

Rocky’s Ace Hardware advises customers that now is a good time to stock up on wood pellets and ice melt. They become harder to find once winter starts.