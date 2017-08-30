Costume Closet in Springfield to close its doors forever

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After forty three years of providing Halloween costumes and theatrical clothing, Springfield’s Costume Closet will soon close its doors.

For decades, the cryptic 666 Belmont Avenue address set the stage for what customers would find inside. But Costume Closet owner Geri Spear told 22News that the big Halloween parties are in the past, and political correctness has changed the demand for some masks and costumes.

Competition on the Internet has also worked against her.

“We can’t compete with the prices and that sort of thing that they do. We can’t carry the inventory that they have,” Spear said. “I’ve been doing it forty three years. I’ve loved every minute of it!”

The store will close once Spear finishes selling her inventory. Afterwards, she said that she will have her 30 grandchildren and six great grandchildren to keep her busy.