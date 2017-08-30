Card skimmers found at 2 Pittsfield gas stations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police want to make sure no one else falls victim after another card skimming scam hit the area.

Police are calling it a large scale fraud operation that targeted two Lipton Mart Mobil Stations in Pittsfield. Both gas stations, located at 580 North St. and 460 South St., had skimming devices placed at the pumps.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Thomas Kingston said. “There’s people like that all over the country, all over the world.”

Kingston frequents the location on North Street and said he avoids using his card at the pump.

“Just because of the skimming and the scammers out there, I prefer cash over credit,” he said.

Because of the skimming devices, Pittsfield police are now checking every gas station in the area for similar devices. But some believe that task should fall on the owners and managers of the stations themselves.

“Shouldn’t the gas attendants or people who are working at the stations be checking on a regular basis?”

Cindy Chau agrees. She said she was a victim of skimming fraud once before at an ATM.

“They bought a tire in Africa with my card,” she said.

Chau said it’s something she’s used to and knows how to handle the situation.

“It doesn’t faze me,” she said. “But I know what to do. I just call the bank and tell them to give me a new card.”

Police said they don’t know how long the skimmers were in use before they were found, but they have received calls from people who were affected.

Kingston said he’s confident those responsible will be found.

“The police department in this town, they do their job and they do their jobs well,” he said. “They’ll catch up to it.”

If you used your card at any of the affected stations recently, you should be checking you bank accounts. If you see anything out of the ordinary, contact them immediately.