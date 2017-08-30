Barry Kriger went on Rock 102 to discuss Harvey relief efforts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Helping victims in Texas is so important that 22News teamed-up with Rock 102 Wednesday morning to talk about what you can do to help the American Red Cross in the next few months.

We have seen the shocking images on television for many days, and the recovery will take months. As the death toll continues to rise in Houston and the surrounding area, it is important for members of the western Massachusetts community to come together and do all we can to help.

“Whether you know people down there, you’re related to somebody down there, or not- it just makes you feel better that you can do something from afar,” said John O’Brien, co-host of Rock 102’s Bax & O’Brien morning show.

22News anchor Barry Kriger was on Bax & O’Brien Wednesday morning to talk about Harvey relief.

“We want to do whatever we can to help and everyone’s motivated. I think the Red Cross is feeling the benefit of it, but the Red Cross is providing the conduit for all of us to help, and that’s a good thing,” Kriger said.

The Western Massachusetts Chapter of the American Red Cross is collecting money to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Click here for more information on how you can donate.

Such a great time promoting a great cause! Text HARVEY to 90999, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and go to https://t.co/ZWULCz6Mjw to donate https://t.co/DzEX51pi9A — Taylor (@taylordichello) August 30, 2017