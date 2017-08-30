Back-to-school means more bikes on the roadways

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – School being back in session presents an added danger on the road. Buses, crossing guards, skateboarders, and bicyclists are back on the road in full force.

Students often do not have a car yet, or they find it easier or cheaper to travel by bicycle. And why not? The weather is beautiful for it!

But bikers beware: follow the rules of the road. Know your hand signals, ride on the right with the flow of traffic, get a rear-view mirror if possible, and choose the sidewalk instead of the street, when you can.

Hank Herchel, owner of Mickey’s Bike Shop in Chicopee, offered this advice: “You have to remember that you are the smallest person on the street, so you have to be careful. Also with all the electronic technology, don’t have your iPod on, don’t listen to music on your cell phone, because you want to be able to see, and you want to be able to hear.

It is also worth repeating that you should always wear a helmet, and just like cars, you have to stop at all yellow and red lights.

If you are a driver, remember to always be aware of your surroundings; put down your cell phone and always keep your eyes on the road.