Another attempt to remove mystery object planned

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers will make another attempt this week to pull up a mysterious object that’s been sitting off East Beach in Westerly.
Peter Brockmann, president of the East Beach Association, told Eyewitness News Tuesday that a crew will try to pull the eight-legged metallic object out of the sand at 10 a.m. Thursday.
At least two previous attempts to remove the object were canceled, largely because of the weather.
Of note, an offshore storm is expected to kick up the surf Wednesday into Thursday.
Mysterious Object in Waters Off Westerly
Mysterious Object in Waters Off Westerly x
Latest Galleries
-
Matt Barkley and Carlo Valdes
-
Tekoa Country Club greens damaged
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Day 1 of the Westfield International Airshow
-
Chicopee car key theft
-
Bud King of Beers 150
-
cathy test gallery
-
Model Olympian: KC Boutiette
-
Ware Police Suspects
-
$5 felines available for adoption