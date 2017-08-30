7th annual Will Bike 4 Food fundraiser

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 7th annual Will Bike 4 Food event is a fundraiser for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in which cyclists choose a route through the beautiful Pioneer Valley, with a party that follows. Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, shared the details.

Will Bike 4 Food

Benefits The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

Sunday, September 24

Billings Way, Hatfield

Choose a 10, 25, 50, or 100 mile route

After party to follow

willbike4food.org

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

97 North Hatfield Road, Hatfield

413-247-9738

foodbankwma.org