7th annual Will Bike 4 Food fundraiser

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The 7th annual Will Bike 4 Food event is a fundraiser for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in which cyclists choose a route through the beautiful Pioneer Valley, with a party that follows. Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, shared the details.
Will Bike 4 Food
Benefits The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
Sunday, September 24
Billings Way, Hatfield
Choose a 10, 25, 50, or 100 mile route
After party to follow
willbike4food.org
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts
97 North Hatfield Road, Hatfield
413-247-9738
foodbankwma.org